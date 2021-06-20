Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.70 ($146.71).

SAF stock opened at €124.78 ($146.80) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €122.07. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

