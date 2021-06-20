Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.