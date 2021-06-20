Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

SYY stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

