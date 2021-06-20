Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,531,000 after buying an additional 140,174 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $34,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.98 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

