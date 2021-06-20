SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 122.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $318.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.