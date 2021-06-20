Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Scala has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $8,404.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00133001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00178424 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,679.17 or 0.99881388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.19 or 0.00848759 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,992,938,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,192,938,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

