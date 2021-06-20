Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $2,515,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

