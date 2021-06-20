SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

SEAS opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

