Sei Investments Co. Buys 222 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE ST opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.