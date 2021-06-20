Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $8,368,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $492,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,392. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

