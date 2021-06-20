Sei Investments Co. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,288 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tapestry by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

