Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 496.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 635.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 21.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

