Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SMLR opened at $109.75 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,063 shares of company stock worth $662,010. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

