Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of Sempra Energy worth $291,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.71.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

