Sharder Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Sharder has a market cap of $923,941.28 and $141,211.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00754986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Sharder is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

