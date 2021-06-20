Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TSE:SCL opened at C$5.91 on Friday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.82.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

