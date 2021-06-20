Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Decreases By 12.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 334,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.35. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.