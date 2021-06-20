Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Rises By 17.9%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 392,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

