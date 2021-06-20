Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rises By 19.8%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $108,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $304.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

