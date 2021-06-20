Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Drops By 14.3%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Myrexis stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Myrexis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

