Short Interest in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Drops By 14.3%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $43.50 on Friday. NCR has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in NCR by 1,328.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

