Short Interest in OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Expands By 20.3%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.00. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.00 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

