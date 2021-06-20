Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Decreases By 14.2%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,550.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

