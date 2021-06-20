Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Decreases By 14.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $136.81 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

