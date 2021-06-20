Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Up 19.1% in May

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.90. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

