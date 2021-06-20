Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $16.78. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

