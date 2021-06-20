Singapore Airlines Limited Plans Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:SINGY)

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4339 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

SINGY opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SINGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

