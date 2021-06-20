Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 345,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after buying an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 92,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

MOS opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

