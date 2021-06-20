Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 172,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $199.12 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.