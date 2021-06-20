Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paul John Balson grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $533.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

