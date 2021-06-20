SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SKM opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.