Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,915 shares of company stock worth $21,051,666. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

