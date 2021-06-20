Smoothy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $563,110.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $563,110.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00130103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00175067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,172.02 or 1.00314403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.60 or 0.00811710 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

