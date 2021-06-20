Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Soitec currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08. Soitec has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

