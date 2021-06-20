Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.08.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

