Solana Reaches One Day Volume of $305.11 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Solana coin can now be bought for $31.54 or 0.00094143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $8.60 billion and $305.11 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

