Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 325,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 206,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

