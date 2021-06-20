Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.