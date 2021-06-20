Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. 851,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

