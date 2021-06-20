Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

