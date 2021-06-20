Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 1.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. 869,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,745. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

