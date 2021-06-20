SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SPX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

