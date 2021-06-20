srnArt Gallery Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,505.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $7,505.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00136824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00179985 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,575.33 or 0.99652129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $278.57 or 0.00826792 BTC.

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

