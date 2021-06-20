S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

S&T AG (ETR:SANT) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €20.32 ($23.91) and last traded at €20.30 ($23.88). Approximately 259,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.16 ($23.72).

SANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.52.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

