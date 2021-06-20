StableXSwap (STAX) Reaches Market Cap of $33.46 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00007058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and $469.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,717.49 or 0.99942819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00034467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

