Stacks Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $890.13 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00137831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00178262 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,970,719 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

