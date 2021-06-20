Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,474.28

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,474.28 and traded as low as $1,450.08. Straumann shares last traded at $1,450.08, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,474.28.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

