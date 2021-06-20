Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SMLP opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

