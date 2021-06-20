SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.84). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.