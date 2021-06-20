SVB Leerink Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $70.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

